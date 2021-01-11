Obit – Mrs. Dorothy Davis

Mrs. Dorothy Davis, a homemaker of South Carthage, died at the Riverview Regional Medical Center at 10:45 p.m. Friday evening January 8, 2021 where she was admitted earlier that day suffering from kidney failure. Mrs. Davis was 73.

Her grandsons officiated at the 1 p.m. Monday January 11th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Connor McDonald delivering the eulogy and Bro. Collin McDonald delivering the message. Her granddaughter Delanie presented the musical presence. Interment followed in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

One of seven children, she was born Dorothy Louise Lynch in Carthage on September 9, 1947 and was the daughter of Mrs. Oma Ritchie Hensley Lynch of Lebanon and the late Johnny Lester Lynch who died at the age of 76 in 1997.

Preceding her in death was a sister, Oma Jeanette Lynch Davis who died in 1986 at the age of 34 and a brother William Arthur (Bill) Lynch who died September 30, 2019 at the age of 77.

They were also preceded in death by their daughter-in-law, Tabatha Davis who died September 30, 2020 at the age of 42.

Mrs. Davis was united in marriage to Jerry Ray Davis in Wilson County on January 6, 1968.

Mrs. Davis was a member of the Emmanuel Church of Jesus Christ in the Brush Creek Community. She accepted Jesus as her Saviour at the age of 12 in 1959.

Surviving are two children, Lorrie Davis McDonald and husband Dr. David McDonald of South Carthage; Andrew Davis also of South Carthage; six grandchildren, Cory McDonald and wife Megan of Gordonsville, Connor McDonald and wife Katie, Connor McDonald and wife Kaylee all of South Carthage, Delanie McDonald of Murfreesboro, Brianna and Kaylan Davis both of Cookeville; four great-grandchildren, Ellie Beth, Annsley, Ivy and Amelia Grace; four brothers, Jimmy Lynch and wife Judy of Lebanon, Ronnie Lynch and wife Judith of Carthage, Johnnie Lynch, Steve Lynch and wife Barbara of all of Lebanon.

The Davis family requests memorials to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Mission Fund.

