Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/14/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Farris Len Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of December, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Farris Len Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of December, 2020. Signed Sandra Faye Gibbs, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-7-2t

________________________

Greenbelt Available to Property Owners Beginning January 4th, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 4, 2021 through March 1, 2021. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 1-14-1t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Margaret Louise Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of December, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Margaret Louise Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of December, 2020. Signed Sandra Gaye Gibbs, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-7-2t

________________________

I, Destiny Heston, have this 2005 Ford Freestyle with this VIN#1FMZKO2185GA37248 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-603-5454. 01-14-21(1t)

________________________

I, Barbara Conner, have this 2005 Buick Rendezvous with this VIN#3G5DB03E05S546808 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-318-8249. 01-14-21(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Monday, January 25, 2021 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: A request for a ten (10) foot front setback variance for property located at 150 Waggoner Street (Josh Kirby Request). The public hearing will begin at 6:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be held via teleconference and anyone wishing to attend virtually should contact South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org Grover Ellenburg Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals 01-14-21(1t)

________________________

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering over nose and mouth until seated six feet apart and follow social distancing guidelines. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 01-14-21(1t)