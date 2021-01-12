Obit – Helen “Tony” Baker

Helen “Tony” Baker, age 87, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Smith County Health and Rehab in Carthage, TN.

Tony was born April 9, 1933 in Sykes, TN, a daughter of the late Ollie Lee Wills and Beulah Granstaff Wills. She was also preceded in death by brothers; C.D. Wills and Roy Wills, infant sister; Dixie Odell Wills, brother-in-law; Tommy Nixon, Son; Joel Baker, daughter; Glenda Baker, and husband; Bobby Baker.

Tony Baker was a faithful member of the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Alexandria Shirt Factory/Red Kap for several years. She was a 1951 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Ms. Baker is survived by Children; Ricky (Ria) Baker of Alexandria, TN, and Wendy Baker of Sykes, TN. Grandsons; Travis (Brandye) Thomas, Josh Baker, Derrick (Stacey) Baker, and Alexey Floyd. Granddaughters; Jessie Baker, Avalon Floyd, Samantha (J.R.) Spain, Donna (Kyle) Garbe, and Tori Baker. Great-grandsons; Jonathan Baker, Lucas Spain, Jackson Spain, and Jordan (Jennelle) Wood. Great-granddaughters; Zoey Thomas, Cheyenne Baker, Sadie Baker, Taylor (Jeremy) Bratcher, and Isabella Spain. Great-great grandson; Oliver Wood. Sister; Ollie Jewel Nixon of Gordonsville, TN. Brother; Glenn (Lynn) Wills of Lebanon, TN. Sister-in-Law; Bettye Wills of Hickman, TN. Special Friends; Claudia and Denney Schooley.

Funeral Services for Tony Baker are scheduled to be conducted from the Chapel of Avant Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1PM with Rev. Dennis Croslin and Rev. Brent Wills officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at Avant Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

Face mask are required to be worn for the visitation and funeral service. Social distancing guidelines are to be followed. At this time the lounge at the funeral home is closed and no food is being accepted.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Avant Funeral Home