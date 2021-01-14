Obit – Mr. R.J. Bennett

Mr. R.J. Bennett, age 95, of Charlotte, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Mr. Bennett was born February 24, 1925 in Lancaster, TN, a son of the late Reece Bennett and Ella Bennett. He was also preceded in death by Wife; Ruby Pauline Burton Bennett, Son; Randall Dale Bennett, Sr, Son-in-Law; Kerry Pennington and Siblings; Odell Bennett, Grover Bennett, Calvin Bennett, Robbie Bennett Whitehead, and Goldie Bennett. He worked at Hoover Inc. as a mechanic. Mr. Bennett attended the Fountain Head Baptist Church. He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteer fan. He enjoyed beekeeping and square-dancing.

Mr. Bennett is survived by Children; Kenneth (Freda) Bennett of Westmoreland, TN, Cathy Smith of Lavergne, TN, Anita Pennington of Murfreesboro, TN, and Regina (Jeff) Hicks of Murfreesboro, TN. Twenty-one grandchildren, forty-six great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Special Friend; Tony Trotter.

Funeral Services for Mr. R.J. Bennett are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1PM with Pastor Matt Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the Family will be on Thursday from 10AM until 8PM and on Friday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

