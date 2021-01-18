Obit – Mr. E.L. Watson

Mr. E.L. Watson, of the Riddleton Community, died at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening January 17, 2021 at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage where he was admitted January 9th. Mr. Watson was 89.

Mr. Watson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife, Riddleton Community native Betty Woodard Watson and their daughters, Pam Watson Petty and Lisa Watson Methner are to make arrangements at 10 a.m. Tuesday afternoon January 19th.

Mr. Watson’s complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE