Obit – Mrs. Joyce Kemp

Mrs. Joyce Kemp, a homemaker of the Sullivans Bend Community died at 5:43 p.m. Friday evening January 15, 2021 at the age of 80 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where she had been hospitalized since January 6th.

Graveside services were conducted from the Boulton Cemetery on the family farm in the Sullivans Bend Community on Tuesday afternoon January 19th at 3 p.m. with Bro. Wallace Caldwell and Eld. Joe West officiating. Interment was beside her husband.

She was the second of four children born to the late Solon Bennett who died September 30, 1985 at the age of 67 and Ona Lucille Grisham Bennett who died December 15, 1992 at the age of 76 and was born Joyce Etta Bennett in the McClures Bend Community on December 24, 1940.

A sister, Melba Sue West, preceded her in death at the age of 75 on November 5, 2013.

In Rossville Georgia on September 10, 1956 Mrs. Kemp was united in marriage to Sullivans Bend Community native Willie Haskell ”Buddy” Kemp who preceded her in death on March 18, 2020 at the age of 81 following sixty three years of marriage.

Mrs. Kemp attended Smith County High School where she received her General Education Degree.

She began a career in nursing in 1970 at the old Smith County Hospital in Carthage and was a Licensed Practical Nurse having received her degree at the McFarland Hospital Nursing Program in Lebanon. Mrs. Kemp retired in 2014 with over forty four years of service to the patients in Smith County.

Mrs. Kemp and her family attended the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in the Sullivans Bend Community.

Surviving is a daughter Debbie Kemp Whitener (Mark Tyree) of the Watervale Community; son, Jeffery Kemp of the Sullivans Bend Community; sister, Linda Kay Bennett Williams and husband Roger of the Monoville Community; brother, Jimmy Bennett and wife Brenda of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Brian Hackett and wife Melissa, Phillip Hackett and wife Stacey, Drew Kemp and wife Shelby, Samantha Tyree and husband Jon, Demi Kemp; nine great-grandchildren, Brannan, Conner, Kendra, Presley, Elijah, Payton, Cooper, Kyndal, and Ella.

The Kemp family requests memorials to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

