Obit – Mrs. Louise Duke

Longtime former Tanglewood Community resident, Mrs. Louise Duke, died at the age of 91 at 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning January 17, 2021 at The Pavilion in Lebanon.

Mrs. Duke, the widow of Carthage native Morris Duke, is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her daughter, Melissa Duke Breckenridge and sons, Donald and Raymond Morris Duke were to make arrangements on Monday January 18th.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE