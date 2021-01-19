Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/21/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Carol Finley Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Linda Carol Finley, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of January, 2021. Signed Steven Barry Finley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-21-2t

________________________

I, Barbara Conner, have this 2005 Buick Rendezvous with this VIN#3G5DB03E05S546808 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-318-8249. 01-14-21(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Monday January 25, 2021 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing the following items: The request to rezone 0.43 acres of property located on Old Lebanon Road and McCall Street from R-1 (Low Density Residential) to R-2 (High Density Residential). The request is being made by Josh Tucker. The special called meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting which begins at 6 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org Grover Ellenburg Chairman South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission 01-21-21(1t)