Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/28/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marilyn Marlene Eddington Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marilyn Marlene Eddington, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of January, 2021. Signed David Dean Eddington, Personal Representative Signed Deborah Lynne Slagle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 1-28-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Carol Finley Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Linda Carol Finley, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of January, 2021. Signed Steven Barry Finley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 1-21-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Blanche Gray Hillis Floyd Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Blanche Gray Hillis Floyd, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of January, 2021. Signed Sabra Floyd Hodge, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 1-28-2t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 7th day of October, 2016, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 310, Page 540, ANNA GAMMONS conveyed to JACKY O. BELLAR, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and WILLIAM C. FLOYD, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 19, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 092H GROUP: B PARCEL: 008.00 BOUNDED on the North by street; East by public road leading from Hickman to Temperance Hall; South by William Craig; and West by Michael Woodard. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Smith County, Tennessee by Warranty Deed from Melburn Denney and wife, Erma Denney, dated May 28, 1983, of record in Deed Book 101, Page 76, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the point of intersection of the center of Hickman Creek, also being the south boundary of George Thomas and the west margin of Temperance Hall Road; thence with the said west margin southwardly 168 feet, more or less, to a point; thence with the said west margin (1) North 30 degrees 39 minutes 48 seconds West 60 feet, more or less, to a point, (2) North 19 degrees 10 minutes West 112 feet, more or less, to a point; thence with the center of Hickman Creek eastwardly 9 feet, more or less, to the point of BEGINNING and containing 1,250 square feet. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Anna Gammons, by Warranty Deed from Linda Gill, dated October 7, 2016, of record in Record Book 310, Page 537, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 2010 RVBH Model 105, Body Type HS, Singlewide Manufactured Home bearing VIN RB10AL15466 located on the above-described property. The physical address of this property is 4 Temperance Hall Highway, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. c/o Bart Lloyd NATHAN & NATHAN, P.C. P.O. Box 1715 Birmingham, AL 35201 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 28, 2021, February 4, 2021, and February 11, 2021. This the 20th day of January, 2021. JACKY O. BELLAR, TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 1-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Hartford Young Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donald Hartford Young, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of January, 2021. Signed Regina Young, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-28-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4137-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT191 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/12/2021.

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION TWIN LAKES TELEPHONE COOPERATIVE CORPORATION is the recipient of Federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http:/www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax (202)690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. 01-28-21(1t)

Public Notice Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Shannon Greene has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 1. The Smith County Commission will fill the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled Commission meeting held February 8, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of District 1 in Smith County may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County thanks Shannon Greene for his service. 01-28-21(1t)