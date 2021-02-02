18-year-old Carthage resident was the victim of a two-vehicle accident

An 18-year-old Carthage resident was the victim of a two-vehicle accident, Monday night on Highway 70/Lebanon Highway. The victim was identified as Jonathan Tyree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Two people traveling in a second vehicle were also injured in the accident. Injured were Thomas Drumm, 71, and Paul Drumm, 44, Pleasant Shade. According to THP, Tyree, who was traveling alone, was west bound on Highway 70 and cross the center line striking the vehicle driven by Thomas Drumm head-on. The wreck occurred around 5:26 p.m. Look for additional details of the accident in next week’s edition of the Courier.