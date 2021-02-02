Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/04/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Marilyn Marlene Eddington Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Marilyn Marlene Eddington, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of January, 2021. Signed David Dean Eddington, Personal Representative Signed Deborah Lynne Slagle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 1-28-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Blanche Gray Hillis Floyd Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Blanche Gray Hillis Floyd, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of January, 2021. Signed Sabra Floyd Hodge, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 1-28-2t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 7th day of October, 2016, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 310, Page 540, ANNA GAMMONS conveyed to JACKY O. BELLAR, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and WILLIAM C. FLOYD, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 19, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 092H GROUP: B PARCEL: 008.00 BOUNDED on the North by street; East by public road leading from Hickman to Temperance Hall; South by William Craig; and West by Michael Woodard. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Smith County, Tennessee by Warranty Deed from Melburn Denney and wife, Erma Denney, dated May 28, 1983, of record in Deed Book 101, Page 76, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the point of intersection of the center of Hickman Creek, also being the south boundary of George Thomas and the west margin of Temperance Hall Road; thence with the said west margin southwardly 168 feet, more or less, to a point; thence with the said west margin (1) North 30 degrees 39 minutes 48 seconds West 60 feet, more or less, to a point, (2) North 19 degrees 10 minutes West 112 feet, more or less, to a point; thence with the center of Hickman Creek eastwardly 9 feet, more or less, to the point of BEGINNING and containing 1,250 square feet. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Anna Gammons, by Warranty Deed from Linda Gill, dated October 7, 2016, of record in Record Book 310, Page 537, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 2010 RVBH Model 105, Body Type HS, Singlewide Manufactured Home bearing VIN RB10AL15466 located on the above-described property. The physical address of this property is 4 Temperance Hall Highway, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. c/o Bart Lloyd NATHAN & NATHAN, P.C. P.O. Box 1715 Birmingham, AL 35201 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 28, 2021, February 4, 2021, and February 11, 2021. This the 20th day of January, 2021. JACKY O. BELLAR, TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 1-28-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert A. Herbstreit Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert A. Herbstreit, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2021. Signed Beverly Simpson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joyce Etta Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joyce Etta Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2021. Signed Debbie Annette Whitener, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Nellie Price Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nellie Price, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of January, 2021. Signed Roy Garcia, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 2-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Hartford Young Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donald Hartford Young, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of January, 2021. Signed Regina Young, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-28-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4137-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT191 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 3/12/2021.

The Smith County Election Commission will meet February 11, 2021 for the purpose of budgetary planning and approval, adopting a list maintenance policy, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. Public Notice 02-04-21(1t)

I, Kevin True, am in possession of a 2007 Goose-neck trailer with this VIN#5E66525297B011274. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-804-3126 or by mail at PO Box 9, Chestnut Mound, TN 38552

School System Seeks Out Children with Disabilities The Smith County School System is conducting a county-wide search for children with disabilities, age’s birth through twenty-one, who are not currently in school or enrolled in a program for the disabled but are in need of special education services. The school system provides special education services to disabled children, ages 3-21. (Those children in the public school program and those enrolled in Head Start have already been identifi ed.) The purpose is to locate and identify all disabled children and youth in Smith County so that they may receive an appropriate public education. Persons who know of a disabled child not receiving education services should contact Special Education Supervisor, Eric Swann, at 735-2187. Programs are available, and the support of all citizens and organizations is solicited in locating children with disabilities in Smith County. Smith County Schools is a recipient of additional IDEA-B ARRA funds and will be dispersed according to IDEA-B rules and regulations. 02-04-21(1t)

NOTICE TO SCHOOL PATRONS CONCERNING STUDENT RECORDS The schools collect and maintain student records to provide for the growth and development of individual students, to provide information to parents and authorized staff, and to provide a basis for the evaluation and improvement of school programs. Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act, as amended, sets out requirements designed to protect the privacy of parents and students. Specifically, the statute governs disclosure of records maintained by educational institutions which receive federal funds. In brief, the statute provides that such institutions must provide parents of students access to official records directly related to the students and an opportunity for a hearing to challenge such records on the grounds that they are inaccurate, misleading or otherwise inappropriate; that institutions must obtain the written consent of parents before releasing personally identifiable data about students from records to other than a specified list of exceptions; that parents and students must be notified of these rights transfer to students at certain points; and that an office and review board must be established. This office is the Family Policy Compliance Office of the U. S. Department of Education. They will investigate and adjudicate violations and complaints of this section. A permanent record of a student’s name, address, and phone number, grades, attendance record, and classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed shall be maintained without time limitation. The public agency must inform parents as to where personally identifiable information is to be maintained when it is no longer needed to provide educational services for the child. If it is to be destroyed, the parents must be notifi ed in advance and have a chance to review or copy the records. A copy of the policy and administrative regulations adopted by the Board of Education in compliance with Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act may be obtained. 02-04-21(1t)

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage will be hosting its regularly scheduled City Council meeting virtually, February 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Any citizen that would like to attend this virtual meeting will need to contact Town of South Carthage City Hall. Mayor, Hollis Mullinax 02-04-21(1t)