Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/11/21

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 7th day of October, 2016, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 310, Page 540, ANNA GAMMONS conveyed to JACKY O. BELLAR, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated, and WILLIAM C. FLOYD, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 19, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: MAP: 092H GROUP: B PARCEL: 008.00 BOUNDED on the North by street; East by public road leading from Hickman to Temperance Hall; South by William Craig; and West by Michael Woodard. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Smith County, Tennessee by Warranty Deed from Melburn Denney and wife, Erma Denney, dated May 28, 1983, of record in Deed Book 101, Page 76, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at the point of intersection of the center of Hickman Creek, also being the south boundary of George Thomas and the west margin of Temperance Hall Road; thence with the said west margin southwardly 168 feet, more or less, to a point; thence with the said west margin (1) North 30 degrees 39 minutes 48 seconds West 60 feet, more or less, to a point, (2) North 19 degrees 10 minutes West 112 feet, more or less, to a point; thence with the center of Hickman Creek eastwardly 9 feet, more or less, to the point of BEGINNING and containing 1,250 square feet. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Anna Gammons, by Warranty Deed from Linda Gill, dated October 7, 2016, of record in Record Book 310, Page 537, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 2010 RVBH Model 105, Body Type HS, Singlewide Manufactured Home bearing VIN RB10AL15466 located on the above-described property.The physical address of this property is 4 Temperance Hall Highway, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. c/o Bart Lloyd NATHAN & NATHAN, P.C. P.O. Box 1715 Birmingham, AL 35201 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 28, 2021, February 4, 2021, and February 11, 2021. This the 20th day of January, 2021. JACKY O. BELLAR, TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 1-28-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert A. Herbstreit Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert A. Herbstreit, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2021. Signed Beverly Simpson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 2-4-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joyce Etta Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joyce Etta Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of January, 2021. Signed Debbie Annette Whitener, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-4-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Nellie Price Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nellie Price, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of January, 2021. Signed Roy Garcia, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 2-4-2t

________________________

Bid Notice Smith County EMS will receive sealed bids until 9:00 AM (CST), February 16th, 2021, at which time the Bid Opening will take place at the Smith County Mayor’s Offi ce, for a New Double Wide Mobile Home that is 28’ by 52’ (Transit) and 28’ by 48’ (Box Size) and comparable to the “Atlanta” Model, per bid specifi cations of Smith County EMS. No bids will be accepted after 9:00 AM (CST). No faxed or e-mail bids will be accepted. Specifi cations may be obtained at SCEMS Administration, at 303 High Street N., Carthage, TN. 37030, by contacting the Director at 615-735-0800 Ext. 116, or by e-mail at emsdirector@smithcountytn.gov, M-F, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (CST). All bids must be mailed or delivered to Smith County Mayor, ATTN: “Mayor Jeff Mason”, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN. 37030. All envelopes must be marked “Mobile Home Bid”. Bidder discounts and terms, if any, must be clearly stated in the submitted bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County EMS 02-11-21(1t)

________________________

I, Kevin True, am in possession of a 2007 Goose-neck trailer with this VIN#5E66525297B011274. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-804-3126 or by mail at PO Box 9, Chestnut Mound, TN 38552

________________________

REPORT OF THE DIRECTOR OF THE DIVISION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE We have reviewed the budget submitted to our offi ce by the Cordell Hull Utility District for fi scal year ending December 31, 2021, and it appears that its budgeted revenues will be suffi cient to meet anticipated cash expenditures for the fi scal year. 02-11-21(1t) Betsy Knotts, Director Comptroller of the Treasury Divison of Local Government Audit February 4, 2021

________________________

Public Hearings – Town of Carthage, TN Futrell Alley Water Main Replacement SRF Project DW7 2020-223 I/I Correction Pilot Project SRF Project CW7 2020-445 A public hearing will be held on February 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to allow public input on planned improvements to the City’s sewer system. This project involves the replacement of an existing 4-inch cast iron water main with a new water main to improve water system pressures and flows throughout the system. The Town of Carthage has applied for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Loan, and the project has been identified as Project DW7 2020-223. A public hearing will be held on February 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to allow public input on planned improvements to the City’s sewer system. This project involves a comprehensive study of flows within the sewer collection system to identify sources of inflow and infiltration. The results of this study will be used to develop projects to provide for the correction of defective areas of sewer to reduce the overall fl ow within the collection system. The Town of Carthage has applied for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Planning and Design Loan, and the project has been identified as Project CW7 2020-445. Each public hearing will include a short presentation regarding the purpose and scope of the project, the anticipated probable cost, and user fees for the funding of the project. The meetings will be held at the City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention apply – masks…six feet apart…please stay home if sick. Sarah Marie Smith ~ Mayor of Carthage 02-11-21(1t)