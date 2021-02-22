Obit – Luther David Teat

Luther David Teat was born on March 1st, 1932 in Ravenden, Lawrence County, Arkansas to Hiram Teat and Era Clements. On June 24th ,1951, he married Joan Eleanor Grayson, the mother of his three children. Joan preceded Dave in death on October 12th, 1995.

Dave entered into the United States Air Force on February 20th, 1952 and served his country for 20 years. He retired on February 29th, 1972 as a Master Sergeant having served in the Korean War and several tours of duty in Vietnam. He worked as an insurance agent for Life of Georgia for over 20 years and finished his employment history late last year with Laidlaw Transit in Huntsville, Alabama.

Dave is survived by wife of 36 years, Violet Teat, two sons, David Teat (Suzie) of Lebanon, TN, Randall Teat (Sue) of Lancaster, TN, one daughter, Deborah Gibbs (Ken) of Elmwood, TN, and two stepchildren, Rusty Sparks (Cindy) of Huntsville, AL, and Brenda Sparks. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Lee Teat (Melissa), Rebecca Daniels, Nichole Williams (Kevin), Chris Davis, Amanda Martin (Justin), Shaun Teat (Tracy), Wesley Plunkett (Marlena), Danielle Hayes, four step grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. Dave is also survived by two sisters, Esther Zagar of Alabama, and Wilma Dilks of Illinois.

Luther David Teat departed this life on February 13, 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. His greatest devotion was to his God. He loved studying God’s Word and engaging with anyone that wanted to discuss Bible history and theology. Dave was known as husband, dad, grandpa, and friend by all those that knew and loved him. He shared many stories of his military experience, but his favorite story was how he was saved as a teenager. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with his whole heart. We will miss him, but we take comfort in knowing there is a reunion day ahead.

Luther David Teat’s service will be conducted at The Full Gospel Tabernacle in Lebanon, TN on February 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm on Saturday until service time at 2:00.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Teat Family.

