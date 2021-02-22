Obit – Mrs. Mary Woodard Gragiola

Mrs. Mary Woodard Gragiola, of Gordonsville, died at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday evening, February 17, 2021, at the age of 72 at the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro where she was admitted February 16th, suffering from cardiac complications.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, February 25th, at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Woodard family lot in the Garden of The Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The Gargiola family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Wednesday, February 24th, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday after 1 p.m.

Mrs. Gargiola was the sixth child of four daughters and three sons born to the late George Allen Woodard, who died at the age of 70 on October 26, 1984 and Sadie Melinda Harrison Woodard, who died at the age of 77 on December 25, 1985.

Siblings preceding her in death was a sister, Ollie Melinda Woodard, who died at birth and three brothers, Jacky Harrison Woodard, who died April 6, 2013 at the age of 70, Michael Key Woodard, who died June 7, 2006 at the age of 56 and Thomas Jordan “Tommy” Woodard, who died August 21, 2003 at the age of 63.

She was also preceded in death by Texas resident Jack Gragiola.

Mrs. Gargiola was a 1966 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in home economics and business education and was a member of the Future Homemakers of America.

She was saved as a teenager and was baptized into the full fellowship of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in the Elmwood community.

She was first employed at the Welch Company in Gordonsville until 1980 when she moved to Dallas, Texas and began employment with the G & B Battery Company, from which she retired before returning to Gordonsville.

Surviving are her two daughters, Melinda Faye Hulse McElvaney of Lebanon, Robin Lee Ann Hulse West of Sparta; five grandchildren, Zachary Beardslee, Hailey Hartley and husband, Tyler, Jessica Julien and husband, Crue, Sadie Moore, Levi McElvaney; three great-grandchildren, Zoey Hartley, Diana Hartley and MaryAnne Hartley, who is to enter life on April 7th of 2021; sisters, Margaret Woodard Vance of Gordonsville, Sandra Woodard Washer of Lewisville, Texas and Wanda Woodard Stallings of the Bluff Creek community; sister-in-law, Carol Crawford Woodard of Gordonsville; father of the daughters, Harvey Frank Hulse of Lebanon.

