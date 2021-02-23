2020 COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES DUE THIS WEEK

Annually, the last week in February marks the final days for residents to pay their county property taxes. Trustee Lee Ann Williams says her office will be open extended hours this week to accommodate those who are looking to pay their county property taxes.

Each year, residents have until the final day of February (February 28) to pay their county property taxes. Current taxes due are for the year 2020. Because February 28 falls on a Sunday, Williams says residents will have until March 1 to pay their property taxes in person at the office.

If paying by mail, payments must be post marked appropriately. Extended trustee office hours this week will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Also, there is an after hours drop box at the entrance to the Turner Building where residents can deposit their payment.

The trustee’s office is located in the Turner Building off Spring Street in Carthage. As a reminder, Williams says for those who have not paid their 2019 county property taxes they will remain in her office only until the last day of March. After the last day in March, 2019 county property taxes not paid will be transferred to the clerk and master’s office.