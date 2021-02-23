Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/25/21

ESTATE OF DONNA FLORES NOTICE TO ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS A Motion to Approve Fees and Costs and Final Settlement and to Close Estate has been filed on the Estate of Donna Flores and has been set for a hearing on March 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee with Chancellor C. K. Smith in Chambers in Hartsville, Tennessee by digital hearing via Zoom, pursuant to T.C.A. §30-2-603(b). “NOTICE TO PRO SE LITIGANTS and/or INTERESTED PARTIES WITHOUT ATTORNEYS: Any persons having an objection to the relief requested, or other information you wish for the Court to consider, you MUST file a written statement with the clerk’s office prior to the scheduled hearing date, stating the case name and docket number; your objection and the reason(s) why; and your printed name and signature. If you do not know how to file your objection, you should contact the Probate Court Clerk’s office at (615) 735-2092, for information on the procedure for filing.” 2-25-1t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Juanita Gore Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Juanita Gore, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of February, 2021. Signed Karen Gore Shores, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-25-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Fredrick B. Lovatt Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Fredrick B. Lovatt, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of February, 2021. Signed Linda K. Lovatt, Co-Personal Representative Barbara L. Sherritt, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-25-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITOR ESTATE OF STANLEY MIKE FRANKLIN Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of February, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Stanley Mike Franklin, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of February, 2021. Signed Aelisha Lynn Butler, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 2-18-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JOHNNY C. THOMPSON, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of February, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Johnny C. Thompson, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of February, 2021. Signed Johnny C. Thompson, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Tillman W. Payne, III, Attorney 2-18-2t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on November 4, 2011, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 242, Page 416, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, CHRISTIAN SEAN TROUTMAN and JEFFREY M. FARWELL conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 394, Page 103, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 19, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 031 PARCEL: 057.11 BEING Lot Number Ten (10), containing 7.58 acres, more or less, of the Survey of Bear Wallow Gap, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 3, Page 337, Cabinet B, Slide 36, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Christian Sean Troutman and Jeffrey M. Farwell, equally as tenants in common, by Warranty Deed from Timothy Bartels and wife, Anne Bartels, dated April 14, 2006, of record in Record Book 147, Page 658, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is Bear Wallow Gap Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on February 25, 2021, March 4, 2021, and March 11, 2021. This the 10th day of February, 2021. JAMIE D. WINKLERSubstitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 2-25-3t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4134-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT127 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/2/2021.

I, James Bean, have this 1992 Ford F150 with this VIN#1FTDF15Y4NNA78280 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-974-5893. 02-18-21(1t)

Public Notice Notice is hereby given that the South Carthage City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6:45 pm virtually. The purpose of this hearing will be to solicit public comments concerning Ordinance # 21-416, an ordinance to change the zoning classification of 145 Old Lebanon Road from R-1 to R-2. Copies of the proposed zoning map are available at City Hall All interested parties are invited to attend. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 02-25-21(1t)