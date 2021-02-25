Obit – Kenneth Ray Wester

Kenneth Ray Wester

Services for Mr Wester, 80 will be Friday at 11am in the chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home (Carthage). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement strictly enforced.

Survivors include wife Lasheryle Wester, daughters Lori (Steven) Wester, Rhonda (Alonzo) Wester, and Shaquawana (Curtis) Wester, sister Sue White, 5 granddaughters Stacey (Brad) Gore, Kendra Wester, Tiera Wester, Mariel and Maddox Robinson; great grandchildren, sister in laws, brother in laws , and a host of family and friends.

The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.

