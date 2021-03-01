Obit – Mr. Wendell (Wenn) Bennett Jr.

Mr. Wendel (Wenn) Bennett Jr., age 47, of the Hogans Creek Community died Friday morning February 26, 2021 at his Thompson Hollow Road home. His time of death was determined to be at 6:45 a.m.

Mr. Bennett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his family was to make arrangements at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon March 1st.

He is the son of Wendel Bennett Sr. and Betty Silcox Bennett of the Turkey Creek Community.

Mr. and Mrs. Bennett owned and operated the Bennett’s Service Station at the end of the Cordell Hull Bridge before retirement.

Wenn was the father of Alexia Bennett and Julianna Wright and the brother of Retta Bennett Ellenburg.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

