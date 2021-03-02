Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/04/21

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: FRANCES BALLINGER, DECEASED LANA SUE SHEPHERD, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2386 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 19, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 27th day of March, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 81 County House Circle, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP:53 Group:PARCEL: 012.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows to-wit: BOUNDED on the North by the County Road; East, West and South by Homer Ballinger; said property fronting said county road a distance of 80 yards and running back in depth a distance of 76 yards between parallel lines. BEGINNING at a point in the fence line of Homer Ballinger and this property on the northwest corner of this property and running thence eastward along said county road a distance of 80 yards to a stake; thence in a southward direction a distance of 76 yards to a stake in the fence; thence westward along said fence 80 yards to a stake; thence northward along said fence a distance of 76 yards to the point of BEGINNING, containing one (1) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Otis Ballinger and wife, Frances Ballinger, by Warranty Deed from Homer Ballinger and wife, Altie Ballinger, dated September 7, 1963, of record in Deed Book 69, Page 155, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Otis Ballinger died April 7, 1982, and Frances Ballinger became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Frances Ballinger, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died January 4, 2020 testate in Macon County, Tennessee and devised said property to Lana Sue Shepherd and Debbie Lynn Booker by Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 273-276, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of February, 2021. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Frances Ballinger Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 3-4-3t

___________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Jane Burton Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Linda Jane Burton, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of September, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of February, 2021. Signed Tammy Rich, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-4-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Virginia Gail Davis Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Virginia Gail Davis, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of February, 2021.Signed David Shannon Davis, Co-Personal Representative Bill Stacy Davis, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-4-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Juanita Gore Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Juanita Gore, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of February, 2021. Signed Karen Gore Shores, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-25-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Fredrick B. Lovatt Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of February, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Fredrick B. Lovatt, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of February, 2021. Signed Linda K. Lovatt, Co-Personal Representative Barbara L. Sherritt, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-25-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Edward Randolph Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of David Edward

Randolph, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of February, 2021. Signed Kizzie Dene Shipp, Co-Personal Representative Signed Frank Earl Randolph, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-4-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gordon Ray Shoulders Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Gordon Ray Shoulders, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of October, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of February, 2021. Signed Chase Allen Shoulders, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-4-2t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on November 4, 2011, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 242, Page 416, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, CHRISTIAN SEAN TROUTMAN and JEFFREY M. FARWELL conveyed to RANDALL CLEMONS, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 394, Page 103, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 19, 2021, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 031 PARCEL: 057.11 BEING Lot Number Ten (10), containing 7.58 acres, more or less, of the Survey of Bear Wallow Gap, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book 3, Page 337, Cabinet B, Slide 36, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Christian Sean Troutman and Jeffrey M. Farwell, equally as tenants in common, by Warranty Deed from Timothy Bartels and wife, Anne Bartels, dated April 14, 2006, of record in Record Book 147, Page 658, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is Bear Wallow Gap Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: None This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on February 25, 2021, March 4, 2021, and March 11, 2021. This the 10th day of February, 2021. JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 2-25-3t

________________________

I, Daniel Gibbs, have this 2012 J.D. Gator with this VIN#1M0550FBLCM014972 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-418-6509. 03-04-21(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage will be hosting its regularly scheduled City Council meeting virtually, March 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Any citizen that would like to attend this virtual meeting will need to contact Town of South Carthage City Hall. Mayor, Hollis Mullinax 03-04-21(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 03-04-21(1t) Attendees are asked to abide by CDC guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Face covering ~ 6 feet apart Please stay home if you’re sick.

________________________

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering over nose and mouth until seated six feet apart and follow social distancing guidelines. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 03-04-21(1t)

________________________

I, Joe Christensen, have this 2004 Kawasaki with this VIN#JKBVNAL174A029051 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at931-704-1153. 03-04-21(1t)

________________________

03-04-21(2t) I, Paul Woods, have two vehicles in my possession. VIN#D2127HGB17695 & VIN#1GYEE637470128524 Anyone with interest or concern please call 615-489-5430