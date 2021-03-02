SCHOOLS WAITING ON STAFF IMMUNIZATIONS

Despite a dramatic decline in active COVID-19 cases during the month of February, the county’s director of schools says it’s still not time to return to a traditional schedule. Director of Schools Barry Smith says the school system should continue with its current plan, allowing teachers and staff the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to a traditional schedule. “I feel the plan is working.

We need to wait until teachers get the second round of the vaccine. I don’t think we should deviate from our plan,” commented Director Smith. “…I know teachers are dying to get back in classrooms.”

During February’s school board meeting (delayed a week because of the recent winter storms), Board member Randy Glover asked, with students in other counties returning to school in-person, “if there was a reason why we (the county’s students) can’t go back”, noting students and teacher were anxious to return to school.

