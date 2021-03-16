Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/18/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Williams Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Williams, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of March, 2021. Signed Jamie D. Winkler, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-18-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: FRANCES BALLINGER, DECEASED LANA SUE SHEPHERD, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2386 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 19, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 27th day of March, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 81 County House Circle, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP:53 Group: PARCEL: 012.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows to-wit: BOUNDED on the North by the County Road; East, West and South by Homer Ballinger; said property fronting said county road a distance of 80 yards and running back in depth a distance of 76 yards between parallel lines. BEGINNING at a point in the fence line of Homer Ballinger and this property on the northwest corner of this property and running thence eastward along said county road a distance of 80 yards to a stake; thence in a southward direction a distance of 76 yards to a stake in the fence; thence westward along said fence 80 yards to a stake; thence northward along said fence a distance of 76 yards to the point of BEGINNING, containing one (1) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Otis Ballinger and wife, Frances Ballinger, by Warranty Deed from Homer Ballinger and wife, Altie Ballinger, dated September 7, 1963, of record in Deed Book 69, Page 155, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Otis Ballinger died April 7, 1982, and Frances Ballinger became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Frances Ballinger, an unmarried person and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died January 4, 2020 testate in Macon County, Tennessee and devised said property to Lana Sue Shepherd and Debbie Lynn Booker by Will of record in Will Book S, Pages 273-276, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of February, 2021. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Frances Ballinger Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 3-4-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Patsy Joan Craighead Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Patsy Joan Craighead, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of March, 2021. Signed Jeffrey Wayne Craighead, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-18-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Patricia Cutts Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Patricia Cutts, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of August, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of March, 2021. Signed William Thomas Cutts, Personal RepresentativeThomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-11-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Van Fields Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Van Fields, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of March, 2021. Signed James Sanford Fields, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-18-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Randy Joe Gravins Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Randy Joe Gravins, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of March, 2021. Signed Courtney Gravins, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Zach Taylor, Attorney 3-18-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Jackson Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donald Jackson, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of March, 2021. Signed Thurman Jackson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-18-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Terry Lane Martin Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Terry Lane Martin, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of March, 2021. Signed Debra M. Gidcomb, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-18-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4106-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNS359 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/30/2021.

REPORT OF THE DIRECTOR OF THE DIVISION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE We have reviewed the budget submitted to our offi ce by the Twenty-Five Utility District for fi scal year ending December 31, 2021, and it appears that its budgeted revenues will be suffi cient to meet anticipated cash expenditures for the fi scal year. 03-18-21(1t) Betsy Knotts, Director Comptroller of the Treasury Divison of Local Government Audit March 8, 2021

I, Joshua Lynch, have this 1999 Ford Ranger with this VIN#1FTYR14V1XPA81855 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-683-4362. 03-18-21(2t)

I, Spencer Prichard, have this 2003 Ford F-250 with this VIN#1FTNF21S53EA30828 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-588-6952. 03-18-21(1t)

I, Coy Fogle, have this 2011 Hyundai with this VIN#5NPEB4AC3BH094283 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-318-6712. 03-18-21(2t)

Public Notice The Town of Carthage will hold Public Hearings on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Public Hearings will begin at 5:00 p.m. and held afterwards in 15-minute increments for each Ordinance (with the exception of Ordinances P-20210225(4a) and Ordinance P-20210225(4b), which are sister ordinances. The Public Hearings will be held at the Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Rd A, Carthage, TN 37030. Public Hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m. for ORDINANCE P-20210225(1) titled “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING MAP OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE: TO REZONE CERTAIN AREAS/PARCELS FROM THE C-3 COMMERCIAL ZONE TO THE R-3 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT OFF OF VIVIAN LANE.” Public Hearing will begin at 5:15 p.m. for ORDINANCE # P-20210225(2) titled “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL ZONING CODE TO REGULATE TOWNHOUSES AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF TOWNHOUSES WITHIN THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE.” Public Hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. for ORDINANCE # P-20210225(4a) titled “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE 14, CHAPTER 2: ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE MUNICIPAL CODE TO INCLUDE PENALTIES AND REMEDIES FOR VIOLATIONS OR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH PROVISIONS OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE ZONING CODE OR VIOLATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH BUILDING PERMITS.” Public Hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. ORDINANCE # P-20210225(4b) titled “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE ZONING CODE TO CLARIFY AND SPECIFY PENALTIES AND REMEDIES FOR VIOLATIONS OR FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH PROVISIONS OF SAID ZONING CODE OR VIOLATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH BUILDING PERMITS.” 03-18-21(1t)