MARKET-FEST SET FOR APRIL IN CARTHAGE

Following a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic this past year, another Carthage Market-Fest is expected to take place next month. The event is set for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, April 24. The event will be held at the city’s walking track which is located across the street from the city park and pool on Industrial Drive. Vendors can sell crafts, art, yard sale items, jewelry, clothes and other items which can be found at a flea market.

Musical entertainment is planned including bluegrass, old timey and blues genres. Food vendors will be set up for shoppers to enjoy delicious treats while they listen to the music. While booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., set-up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors must furnish their own table, tent, chairs, water, generators, etc.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!