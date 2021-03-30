Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/01/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Howard Wayne Spencer Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Howard Wayne Spencer, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of March, 2021. Signed Stephen Spencer, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-25-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Allen Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Joe Allen Massey, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of March, 2021. Signed Connie S. Massey, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 4-1-2t

________________________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 5th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-25-21(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage will be holding a Police Committee Meeting at 6:00 pm in the Smith County Ag Center on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to solicit public comment addressing the issue the Town of South Carthage is having with on street parking. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Salazar Contracting, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4272-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT735 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 5/14/2021.

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Special Exception Request on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Smith County Ag Center Large Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by the Turner & Associates Realty for property located at the corner of Cookeville Hwy and Marks Ln, TN, which would be a sub-divided portion of tax map 060, parcel 038.00. This Special Exception Request is to approve the construction of a Dollar General. The parcel is zoned RC (Residential/Commercial). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. 04-01-21(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Special Exception Request on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Smith County Ag Center Large Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Jon Bachert for property located at 30 Massey Rd, Carthage, TN more specifi call known as tax map 046, parcel 042.11. This Special Exception Request is to approve the construction of an addition to the house creating a two family dwelling. The parcel is zoned R1 (Residential). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. 04-01-21(1t)

________________________

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, April 1st, has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 8th at 6:00 p.m. 04-01-21(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage will be hosting its regularly scheduled City Council meeting virtually, April 1, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Any citizen that would like to attend this virtual meeting will need to contact Town of South Carthage City Hall. Mayor, Hollis Mullinax 04-01-21(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a budget workshop on April 12, 2021; 5:45 p.m. to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Budget. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts Mayor 04-01-21(1t)

________________________

I, Elvis Fields, have this 2007 Ford F-150 with this VIN#1FTPW14V47FB79949 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-2154 04-01-21(2t)