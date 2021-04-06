Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/08/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Allen Massey Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Joe Allen Massey, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of January, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of March, 2021. Signed Connie S. Massey, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 4-1-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Doras Sidney Williams Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Doras Sidney Williams, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of March, 2021. Signed Travis Williams, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 4-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Salazar Contracting, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4272-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT735 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 5/14/2021.

________________________

I, Elvis Fields, have this 2007 Ford F-150 with this VIN#1FTPW14V47FB79949 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-2154. 04-01-21(2t)

________________________

I, Robert Baehli, have this 2004 Suzuki VL-800RS with this VIN#JS1VS54A942110002 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-318-8249. 04-08-21(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98303-4143-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT293 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 5/21/2021.