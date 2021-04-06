LOCAL AUTHOR RELEASES NEW BOOK

Kirk Ward Robinson has released a new book of short fiction, A Robin Waits. Robinson’s previous collection of short fiction, 2012’s Life in Continuum, was awarded the Kirkus Star and called, “A classic in the making.” In this new collection, Robinson journeys through diverse settings, from the backroads of Appalachia to near futures of biological and technological innovation.

He lays bare the inevitability of mortality, love, and loss, through nimble prose that questions assumptions and challenges ideals. His stories are uplifting, unsettling, humorous, and horrifying, with memorable characters whose struggles ring with authenticity and familiarity.

