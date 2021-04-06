PLEASANT SHADE RESIDENTS FACING DRUG CHARGES

A sheriff’s department investigation has led to the arrest of three Pleasant Shade area residents. The investigation began when Sgt. Terrance Adams spotted a Honda Civic in the parking lot of Shoulders Motor Company located on Highway 25 with a male subject looking under the hood of a vehicle. Two subjects were also inside the vehicle.

Deputy Matt White also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. While talking with one of the subjects, Deputy White noticed in plain view in an open glove compartment a smoking pipe emitting a smell associated with marijuana. While searching the vehicle, one of the subjects handed Sgt. Adams a baggie with a small amount of a leafy green substance which he said was marijuana and weighed approximately two grams, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Adams.

Located in the trunk of the vehicle, inside a tackle box, was a bag of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, according to the officer’s report. The substance weighed 20 grams.

