TWO CARTHAGE ATTORNEYS APPOINTED TO D.A. STAFF

Since the retirement of Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, veteran Assistant District Attorney Jason Lawson has been heading the office. On March 1, the assistant district attorney was appointed pro-tem district attorney general by Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane upon General Thompson’s retirement.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Lawson named two Carthage attorneys to the staff last Wednesday. Theses are first additions to the district attorneys office made by newly appointed District Attorney Lawson.

Carthage attorneys Randy Wakefield and Samantha Key were sworn in as Assistant District Attorneys General on March 31 upon appointment by District Attorney General Lawson. Both attorneys began their service on April 1.

