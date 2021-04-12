Obit – Jacky Bellar

Well known Carthage attorney Jacky Bellar, of Gordonsville, died at 83 at 8:40 a.m. Monday morning, March 12, 2021, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital where he was admitted April 2nd, being treated for sepsis.

Mr. Bellar is at the Carthage Chapel where of Sanderson Funeral Home where his children, Kelly Bellar Goodman, Smith County Commissioner Tim Bellar, Esq. Brandon Bellar and Aaron Bellar were to make arrangements on Tuesday, April 13th.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

