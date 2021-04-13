ONE TIME COUNTY ATTORNEY PASSES

Well-known Carthage Attorney Jacky O. Bellar has died. For several decades, Bellar has maintained a law practice on Main Street in Carthage. In addition to a private practice, Bellar was a longtime county attorney.

Bellar passed away Monday morning at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital where he was admitted on April 2. Bellar is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where funeral arrangements were incomplete Monday afternoon. Residents can check the funeral home’s obituary line for funeral service information.

Also, a complete obituary will be included in next week’s edition of the Courier.