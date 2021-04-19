Obit – Mr. Keith Sanders

Mr. Keith Sanders, age 41 of Liberty (Short Mountain) died Friday morning, April 16 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: fiance, Beth Fleming; son, Sonny Sanders; mother, Nancy Wilkerson of Brush Creek; sisters, Cheree Hunt and husband Paul of South Carthage, Rhonda Mofield and husband Tim of Rawls Creek, Luann Ferrell and husband Charles of Short Mountain; step-daughter, Mandy Fleming of Shelbyville; special aunt, Alice Meredith of Rock City.

Mr. Sanders will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No services are planned at this time.

Sanderson of Carthage