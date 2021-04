Mr. John Christian, age 75 of Rock City, died Thursday morning, April 15 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Marcy Christian; brothers, Bill Christian and wife Dian of Chapin, SC, Harold Christian and wife Linda of Blytheville, AR.

Mr. Christian will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No Services are planned at this time.

