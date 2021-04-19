Obit – Ms. Tracy Alexander

A Smith County educator has died at the age of 56.

Ms. Tracy Alexander, of South Carthage, died at 5:05 p.m. Sunday evening April 18, 2021 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where she was admitted April 2nd being treated as a result of Covid.

Ms. Alexander was a social studies instructor at the Gordonsville High School and a beloved teacher and friend to all who came in contact with her.

She was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Barbra Myers Alexander.

Ms. Alexander is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her sister Carmen Alexander will be in on Monday afternoon to make arrangements.

A complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE