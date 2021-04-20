HWY 25 CLOSING CANCELED WITH CHANGE IN BLUFF PROJECT

It was the planned road closing that didn’t happen.

The state department of transportation recently announced a temporary closure for Highway 25 at the rock (bluff) mitigation project for this past Saturday (April 17).

As many know, it didn’t happen. Thursday (April 15), the transportation department announced the contractor had decided to use a crane instead of a helicopter to assist in installing wire mesh along the bluff.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!