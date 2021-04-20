SCHOOL SYSTEM TO GET MILLIONS IN FEDERAL FUNDS/COVID

The school system is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funds designated for improving student achievement which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are being released by the state to school systems across the state in three rounds and comes with specific regulations as to how the money can be spent.

As a whole, the state will receive $4.5 billion in COVID-19 relief stimulus funding for kindergarten through twelfth grades with the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Eduction Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the federal funding and specific allocations for each school district in the state on Monday of last week.

The federal funding is known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, designated for elementary, middle schools and high schools. Totaled, the county’s school system could receive $7,655,772.64 in ESSER funds, according to information released by the state last week.

