Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/29/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jacky O. Bellar Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jacky O. Bellar, Deceased, who died on the 12th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of April, 2021. Signed Jerry R. Bellar, Co-Personal Representative Peggy S. Blackburn, Co-Personal Representative Aaron Bellar, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-22-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Melinda Gragiola Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Melinda Gragiola, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of April, 2021. Signed Jessica Rene Beardslee, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Conner McDonald, Attorney 4-29-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Allen Dale Ray Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Allen Dale Ray, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of March, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of April, 2021. Signed Billy Fowler, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 4-22-2t

________________________

It appears to the Court from the allegations of the Petition that the Department of Children’s Services is seeking to declare Lynnon Grace Smith, DOB 04-08-2021, a voluntarily delivered child pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 68-11-255 and Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-142. A copy of said Petition may be obtained at the Office of the Juvenile Court Clerk of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, (615) 736-0500. The child was born on April 8, 2021 in Carthage, Tennessee, at approximately 39 weeks gestation, has sandy blonde hair and bluish-grey eyes, weighed eight pounds and one ounce and appears to be of American/Caucasian descent. The mother voluntarily delivered the child to Riverview Regional Medical Center, Carthage, Tennessee, for adoption on April 8, 2021. The mother is believed to be of American/Caucasian descent and is believed to be from Smith County, Tennessee. The father’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. Failure by the biological mother to seek contact with the child through the Department of Children’s Services or to revoke the voluntary delivery within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice shall constitute abandonment of the child and of the mother’s interests, constituting grounds for termination of her parental rights. The putative father of said child who fails to claim paternity by contacting the Department or by registering with the putative father registry within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of notice shall be barred from thereafter bringing any action to establish paternity of the infant. Such failure will constitute abandonment of any right to notice of, or to a hearing in, any judicial proceeding for the adoption of such infant and that consent of such putative father shall not be required for adoption of the infant. In the event that the biological mother or the putative father require additional information, they should contact Laura Beth Whitley, attorney for the Department of Children’s Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38506, 931-644-6147. 4-22-4t

________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE JEFFERY LYNN TOME, JR, PLANTIFF/HUSBAND VS. JAMIE NICOLE STRONG, DEFENDANT/WIFE Case No. 2021-CV-22 ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION ________________________ In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and the Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the Defendant JAMIE NICOLE STRONGS’s residence cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, and that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon her. It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Jacquelyn M. Scott, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 283, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 a copy of her Answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and also file the original Answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 101 E Hull Ave., Gainesboro, TN 38562 within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. ENTERED this the 29th day of March 2021. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn M. Scott, Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, 2021 4-22-4t

_______________________

I, Pamela Sweat, have this 2018 Kingsport with this VIN#1NL1G3023K1131 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-5278. 04-29-21(1t)

_______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 04-29-21(1t) Attendees are asked to abide by CDC guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Face covering ~ 6 feet apart Please stay home if you’re sick.

_______________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Monday, May 17th, 2021 at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Chase Shoulders for property located at 260 Hartsville Pike, Carthage, TN more specifi call known as tax map 039, parcel 035.00. This Variance Request is to approve an 9.2ft road frontage variance to sub-divide the property. The parcel is zoned R1 (Residential). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. 04-29-21(1t)

_______________________

Public Notice South Side Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners, and intends to select three nominees to certify to the county mayor to fi ll the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualifi ed person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted; you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifi cations. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 253, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 251 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. The name must be in the District’s offi ce no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) May 7, 2021. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 04-29-21(1t)

_______________________

I, B&G Auto, have this 2011 Buick Regal with this VIN#W04GR5EC8B1012908 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 04-29-21(2t)

_______________________

Public Notice Comes now Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor, pursuant to the provisions of TCA § 5-5-111(a)(2), and hereby provides notice to the public of the need to fi ll the vacancy the offi ce of Smith County Road Superintendent. The seat held by Road Superintendent Steve Coble became vacant by his resignation as of 04/20/2021. Interested residents of Smith County have an opportunity to make application for consideration provided that all persons interested must be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Applicants must meet the general qualifi cations for all elected offi cials (TCA 8-18-101) as well as Road Superintendent specifi c qualifi cations in accordance with TCA 54-7-104. These additional specifi c qualifi cations are as follows: 1. A high school education or an equivalent degree recognized by the Tennessee State Board of Education (such as a GED), and 2. At least one of the following: (a) Be a graduate of an accredited school of engineering, with at least two (2) years of experience in highway construction or maintenance; (b) Be licensed to practice engineering in Tennessee; or (c) Have had at least four (4) years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in highway construction or maintenance; or a combination of education and experience equivalent to (a) or (b), as evidenced by affi davits fi led with the board. Interested persons must submit an application to be certifi ed that they meet the required qualifi cations by the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board. Applications may be obtained from the Tennessee Secretary of State website or the Smith County Mayor’s offi ce. All applications must be sent directly to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board and postmarked no later than May 19, 2021. In order for a name to be considered, that person must have received certifi cation and must receive a nomination by a member of the Smith County Commission. All persons nominated must be present at the meeting of the Smith County Commission or submit a signed statement indicating that the nominee is willing to serve in the position if appointed. A special called meeting of the Smith County Commission will be announced to consider candidates for this position once all applications to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board have been processed and returned with certifi cation of names certifi ed. Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 4/23/2021 04-29-21(2t)

_______________________

Public Notice Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Josh Brown has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 3. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled commission meeting held May 10, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 3 may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason, at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County thanks Josh Brown for his service. 04-29-21(1t)

_______________________

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: Ordinance # 20-414 – An Ordinance Establishing Court Costs and Fines The hearing will be held virtually Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet virtually for the regular City Council Meeting. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 04-29-21(1t)

_______________________

I, Brandon Satterfi eld, have this 2014 Kawasaki with this VIN#JKAEX8A13EA008712 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-0309. 04-22-21(2t)

_______________________

Public Notice Invitation to Bid The Smith County Board of Education invites the submission of sealed bids from qualifi ed insurance companies to provide workers’ compensation insurance coverage for all Smith County Board of Education employees for a policy period of July 1, 2021 – July 1, 2022. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to renew this coverage each year for the next three years with the insurance carrier or agent that is awarded the business within a 5% range variance according to the experience rating modifi cation, losses, and employee payroll estimate changes. Prospective bidders must be capable of providing coverage that complies in all respects with the Tennessee Workers’ Compensation Law and specifi cally Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 50-6-401 et seq. All bidders must appear before the Smith County Board of Education on June 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. and make a presentation as to its bid and the insurance policy being offered. Bids for the above will be received no later than June 3, 2021, by 10:00 a.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, at which time they will be opened to the public, read, and recorded. No faxed bids will be accepted. Interested parties may obtain all specifi cations along with a loss summary from previous years from Traci Bratcher, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030, on any weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by calling (615)735-9625. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any bid. 04-22-21(2t)