Obit – Mr. Ken Doran

Mr. Ken Doran, of Carthage was pronounced deceased at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon April 30, 2021 at the St. Thomas DeKalb Community Hospital from natural causes he suffered while hiking at the Edgar Evins State Park in the Silver Point Community. Mr. Doran was 49.

Mr. Doran is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Tina Bennett Doran and children, Julia, Jared, and Lucas and the family will make arrangements on Monday May 3rd.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE