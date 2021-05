DIXON SPRINGS RESIDENT TROUSDALE CO. WRECK VICTIM

A Dixon Springs area resident was killed in a traffic accident in Trousdale County. Gary Gregory, 65, was the victim of a two-vehicle wreck which occurred around 2:35 p.m. on Highway 25 in the area of Ed Seay Gregory Lane, Tuesday (April 27). A second person, identified as Erick Higginbotham, 38, Hartsville, was injured in the accident.

