Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/06/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Melinda Gragiola Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Melinda Gragiola, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of April, 2021. Signed Jessica Rene Beardslee, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Conner McDonald, Attorney 4-29-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Greg Alan Duane Padgett Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Greg Alan Duane Padgett, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of April, 2021. Signed Mandy Padgett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie C. Holliman, Attorney 5-6-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jackie Doran Pritchett, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jackie Doran Pritchett, SR., Deceased, who died on the 4th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of April, 2021. Signed Jody Wright Pritchett, Co-Personal Representative Joy Ann Pritchett Baker, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 5-6-2t

It appears to the Court from the allegations of the Petition that the Department of Children’s Services is seeking to declare Lynnon Grace Smith, DOB 04-08-2021, a voluntarily delivered child pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 68-11-255 and Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-142. A copy of said Petition may be obtained at the Office of the Juvenile Court Clerk of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, (615) 736-0500. The child was born on April 8, 2021 in Carthage, Tennessee, at approximately 39 weeks gestation, has sandy blonde hair and bluish-grey eyes, weighed eight pounds and one ounce and appears to be of American/Caucasian descent. The mother voluntarily delivered the child to Riverview Regional Medical Center, Carthage, Tennessee, for adoption on April 8, 2021. The mother is believed to be of American/Caucasian descent and is believed to be from Smith County, Tennessee. The father’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. Failure by the biological mother to seek contact with the child through the Department of Children’s Services or to revoke the voluntary delivery within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice shall constitute abandonment of the child and of the mother’s interests, constituting grounds for termination of her parental rights. The putative father of said child who fails to claim paternity by contacting the Department or by registering with the putative father registry within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of notice shall be barred from thereafter bringing any action to establish paternity of the infant. Such failure will constitute abandonment of any right to notice of, or to a hearing in, any judicial proceeding for the adoption of such infant and that consent of such putative father shall not be required for adoption of the infant. In the event that the biological mother or the putative father require additional information, they should contact Laura Beth Whitley, attorney for the Department of Children’s Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38506, 931-644-6147. 4-22-4t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE JEFFERY LYNN TOME, JR, PLANTIFF/HUSBAND VS. JAMIE NICOLE STRONG, DEFENDANT/WIFE Case No. 2021-CV-22 ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION ________________________ In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and the Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the Defendant JAMIE NICOLE STRONGS’s residence cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, and that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon her. It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Jacquelyn M. Scott, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 283, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 a copy of her Answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and also file the original Answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 101 E Hull Ave., Gainesboro, TN 38562 within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. ENTERED this the 29th day of March 2021. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn M. Scott, Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, 2021 4-22-4t

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. In addition to regular business, the Commission will be considering allowing the subdivision of the following property: Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 05-06-21(1t) The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding this matter. 735 Jackson Avenue, Carthage Map: 054B; Grp: B; Ctrl Map: 054B; Parcel: 020.00

UCEMC NOTICE OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED In accordance with Article IV, Section 4.05 of the Bylaws of the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, hereinafter called “cooperative,” notice is given of three impending vacancies on the Cooperative’s Board of Directors due to expiring terms of three incumbent directors. One incumbent directorate term will expire in District One and a directorate election will be held to fi ll the impending District One vacancy. Directorate District One consists of the areas served by the cooperative in DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson Counties. One incumbent directorate term will expire in District Two and a directorate election will be held to fi ll the impending District Two vacancy. Directorate District Two consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Putnam and White Counties. One incumbent directorate term will expire in District Three and a directorate election will be held to fi ll the impending District Three vacancy. Directorate District Three consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Clay, Fentress, Overton and Pickett Counties. Any member meeting the qualifi cations for director as specifi ed in Article IV, Section 4.02, of the Cooperative’s Bylaws may petition to become a candidate for election to the Board of Directors. Any candidate for director must fi le a qualifying petition with the Secretary of the Cooperative, Alan Pippin, or with the Cooperative’s General Manager, Jennifer Brogdon, on or before June 13, 2021. Request for information may be made to any of the cooperative’s offi ces located at: 1794 West Broad Street, Cookeville, TN 38503; Tel. 800-261-2940 320 Celina Highway, Livingston, TN 38570; Tel. 800-261-2940 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Highway, Gainesboro, TN 38562; Tel. 800-261-2940 138 Gordonsville Highway, South Carthage, TN 37030; Tel. 800-261-2940 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030; Tel. 800-261-2940 All Qualifying petition forms and copies of the Cooperative’s Bylaws and the Board’s Policy Governing Directorate Election activities will be issued from UCEMC’s Corporate Offi ce, 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030. A Credentials Committee, appointed, meeting, and acting in accordance with Article IV, Section 4.07 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, will determine the eligibility of each petitioner to become a qualifi ed candidate. If required to comply with Article IV, Section 4.11 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, a District Directorate Election will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the cooperative’s offi ce in each directorate district. To accommodate member’s schedules, an additional election day will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the cooperative’s offi ce in each directorate district. EEO Employer/Vet/Disability ####

I, Robert Peoples, have this 2000 Chevy S10 Pickup with this VIN#IGCDT19W3Y8209641 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-678-4417. 05-06-21(1t)

Public Notice Comes now Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor, pursuant to the provisions of TCA § 5-5-111(a)(2), and hereby provides notice to the public of the need to fill the vacancy the office of Smith County Road Superintendent. The seat held by Road Superintendent Steve Coble became vacant by his resignation as of 04/20/2021. Interested residents of Smith County have an opportunity to make application for consideration provided that all persons interested must be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Applicants must meet the general qualifi cations for all elected offi cials (TCA 8-18-101) as well as Road Superintendent specifi c qualifi cations in accordance with TCA 54-7-104. These additional specifi c qualifi cations are as follows: 1. A high school education or an equivalent degree recognized by the Tennessee State Board of Education (such as a GED), and 2. At least one of the following: (a) Be a graduate of an accredited school of engineering, with at least two (2) years of experience in highway construction or maintenance; (b) Be licensed to practice engineering in Tennessee; or (c) Have had at least four (4) years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in highway construction or maintenance; or a combination of education and experience equivalent to (a) or (b), as evidenced by affi davits fi led with the board. Interested persons must submit an application to be certifi ed that they meet the required qualifi cations by the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board. Applications may be obtained from the Tennessee Secretary of State website or the Smith County Mayor’s offi ce. All applications must be sent directly to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board and postmarked no later than May 19, 2021. In order for a name to be considered, that person must have received certifi cation and must receive a nomination by a member of the Smith County Commission. All persons nominated must be present at the meeting of the Smith County Commission or submit a signed statement indicating that the nominee is willing to serve in the position if appointed. A special called meeting of the Smith County Commission will be announced to consider candidates for this position once all applications to the Tennessee Highway Offi cials Certifi cation Board have been processed and returned with certifi cation of names certifi ed. Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 4/23/2021 04-29-21(2t)

Public Notice The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing and meeting on May 06, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Gordonsville Civic Center. The purpose of this public hearing and meeting will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the I-2 Heavy Industrial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 6 C of the ordinance, is to allow the storage, manufacture, and sorting of wooden pallets on property at 170 Spicer Drive. The application for this request, submitted by HD Pallets, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor 05-06-21(1t)

I, Josh & Brandy Wilkins, have this 2005 Nissan Altima SER with this VIN#1N4BL11D75C301318 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-1506. 05-06-21(2t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2011 Buick Regal with this VIN#W04GR5EC8B1012908 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 04-29-21(2t)