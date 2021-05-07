Obit – Mr. Bill Coffee

Mr. Bill Coffee, age 61 of the Riddleton Community, died Thursday evening, May 6 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: 5 children, Will Stewart, Daniel Coffee of Riddleton, Keisha Martin of Lafayette, David Coffee of Riddleton, Chelsea Wilson of Lebanon; siblings, Lisa Coffee Harris and husband Ricky of Riddleton, Joann Coffee Spivey and husband David of Riddleton, Phillip Coffee and wife Lora of South Carthage; companion, Kathy Rogers; 6 grandchildren.

Mr. Coffee is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, May 11, at 3:00 PM. Pastor Adam Canler will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jerry Lynch, Mike King, Jackie King, Sammy Oldham, Ricky Bowman, Ernie Gregory.

Visitation will be on Tuesday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with the funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage