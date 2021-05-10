Obit – Mr. Stanley Boblett

Mr. Stanley Boblett of Ethridge, Tennessee and a longtime resident of the Hiwassie Community, died Saturday morning May 8, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. at the age of 75 at Nashville Select Specialty Hospital where he was admitted April 27th.

Mr. Boblett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughter Christy Cannon of Lawrenceburg and the family will make arrangements on Monday May 10th.

Mr. Boblett was the husband of the late Ruby Jean Hill Boblett who died September 29, 2015 while they were living on their Hiwassee Community farm.

Mr. Boblett’s complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE