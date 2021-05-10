Obit – Mrs. Syble Brockette Smith

Mrs. Syble Brockette Smith, age 94, a homemaker of the Russell Hill Community, died at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage on Friday afternoon April 30, 2021 under the care of hospice.

Funeral services from the Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs were conducted Monday afternoon May 3rd at 1 p.m. with her pastor, Eld. Scott Rigsby officiating. Burial followed beside her husband in the Davis Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community.

Born Syble May Brockette in the Russell Community on October 23, 1926, she was one of seven children of the late Hubert Cornwell Brockett who died at the age of 88 on June 23, 1987 and Ruby Ethel Jones Brockett who died at the age of 90 on July 14, 1992.

Siblings preceding her in death were three sisters, Sarah Eunice Brockett Sutton Hutchison who died September 7, 1999 at the age of 80, Helen Virginia Brockett Patterson who died August 6, 1993 at the age of 72, Shirley Ann Brockett Eisele who died May 25, 1998 at the age of 61 and a brother, Jack William Brockett who died November 1, 2008 at the age of 75.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Barbara Ann Wix Smith who died January 24, 2020 at the age of 71 and a son-in-law, Gene Wilson Polston who died August 4, 2020 at the age of 72.

On June 1, 1941 she was united in marriage to Russell Hill Community native, Raymond “Flat” Smith who preceded her in death on December 3, 2017 at the age of 94.

Mrs. Brockette was a retired garment factory worker.

She was a member of the Russell Hill Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Ellen Smith Polston of Lafayette; sons, Ronald Smith of the Russell Hill Community, Ricky Smith and wife Jouwonia of the Willette Community; eight grandchildren, Sherry Main, Barry Polston and wife Belinda, Randall Smith and wife Promise, Chris Smith and wife Angel, Denise Davis, Jamie Williams and husband Jeremy; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jean Brockett Smith of the Russell Hill Community, Audrie Brockett Green of White House and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Smith family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE