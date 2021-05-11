Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/13/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hoyal R. Crutcher Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Hoyal R. Crutcher, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Signed Julia Crutcher, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master J. Stephen Brown, Attorney 5-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kenneth Steven Doran Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kenneth Steven Doran, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of May, 2021. Signed Tina Bennett Doran, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Greg Alan Duane Padgett Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Greg Alan Duane Padgett, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of February, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of April, 2021. Signed Mandy Padgett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie C. Holliman, Attorney 5-6-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jackie Doran Pritchett, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jackie Doran Pritchett, SR., Deceased, who died on the 4th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of April, 2021. Signed Jody Wright Pritchett, Co-Personal Representative Joy Ann Pritchett Baker, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 5-6-2t

It appears to the Court from the allegations of the Petition that the Department of Children’s Services is seeking to declare Lynnon Grace Smith, DOB 04-08-2021, a voluntarily delivered child pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 68-11-255 and Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-142. A copy of said Petition may be obtained at the Office of the Juvenile Court Clerk of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, (615) 736-0500. The child was born on April 8, 2021 in Carthage, Tennessee, at approximately 39 weeks gestation, has sandy blonde hair and bluish-grey eyes, weighed eight pounds and one ounce and appears to be of American/Caucasian descent. The mother voluntarily delivered the child to Riverview Regional Medical Center, Carthage, Tennessee, for adoption on April 8, 2021. The mother is believed to be of American/Caucasian descent and is believed to be from Smith County, Tennessee. The father’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. Failure by the biological mother to seek contact with the child through the Department of Children’s Services or to revoke the voluntary delivery within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of this notice shall constitute abandonment of the child and of the mother’s interests, constituting grounds for termination of her parental rights. The putative father of said child who fails to claim paternity by contacting the Department or by registering with the putative father registry within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication of notice shall be barred from thereafter bringing any action to establish paternity of the infant. Such failure will constitute abandonment of any right to notice of, or to a hearing in, any judicial proceeding for the adoption of such infant and that consent of such putative father shall not be required for adoption of the infant. In the event that the biological mother or the putative father require additional information, they should contact Laura Beth Whitley, attorney for the Department of Children’s Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee, 38506, 931-644-6147. 4-22-4t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE JEFFERY LYNN TOME, JR, PLANTIFF/HUSBAND VS. JAMIE NICOLE STRONG, DEFENDANT/WIFE Case No. 2021-CV-22 ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION ________________________ In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and the Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the Defendant JAMIE NICOLE STRONGS’s residence cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, and that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon her. It is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Jacquelyn M. Scott, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 283, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 a copy of her Answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and also file the original Answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 101 E Hull Ave., Gainesboro, TN 38562 within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. ENTERED this the 29th day of March 2021. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn M. Scott, Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, 2021 4-22-4t

Public Notice SOUTH SIDE UTILITY DISTRICT’S 2020 WATER QUALITY REPORT WILL BE IN THE MAY 20TH ISSUE OF THE CARTHAGE COURIER & DISPLAYED AT THE OFFICE LOCATED AT 251 JMZ DR. & AT LOCAL LIBRARIES. YOU MAY ALSO REQUEST A COPY BY CALLING 615-683-6464. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECTLY MAILED TO CUSTOMERS. 05-13-21(1t)

Bid Notice Smith County Solid Waste is taking sealed bids for paving work to be done at fi ve convenience sites. Bids may be submitted to Smith County Solid Waste at 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. Bid opening will be held at that address on Monday, May 24th at 10:00 A.M. All bids must include grading, shaping, and paving driveways. Smith County will provide the gravel for grading and shaping. Specifi cations are as follows; Defeated Site – pave nine hundred thirty seven (937) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed New Middleton – pave one thousand three hundred fi ve (1,305) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed Helms Bend/Elmwood – pave six hundred three (603) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed Popes Hill – pave one thousand one hundred thirty nine (1,139) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed Gordonsville – pave one thousand one hundred thirty nine (1,139) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer 05-13-21(2t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 05-13-21(1t)

I, Mark Erickson, have this 1999 Honda Accord with this VIN#1HGCG5644XA054889 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-738-8375. 05-13-21(1t)

LEGAL NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education – School Nutrition Program invites qualifi ed bidders to bid on products and services for the 2021-2022 school year. Bid documents may be picked up at the Smith County Board of Education, School Nutrition Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Bids must be returned by 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Notices will be mailed to successful bidders two weeks after bid opening. 05-13-21(1t)

Public Notice Smith County Board of Education will be selling the following buses on Govdeals.com May 24, 2021-June 2, 2021. – One 2006 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 199,801 miles. – One 2006 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 197,107 miles. – One 2007 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 153,000 miles. We will also have older brake shoes, brake drums, spring kits, fuel fi lters, trans fi lters, and a few miscellaneous parts available. 05-13-21(2t)

I have this 1955 Chevy Bel Air VIN#VC55H037553 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-683-9393. 05-13-21(1t)

I, Josh & Brandy Wilkins, have this 2005 Nissan Altima SER with this VIN#1N4BL11D75C301318 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-1506. 05-06-21(2t)