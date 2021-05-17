Obit – Mr. Christopher Shannon Bates

Mr. Christopher Shannon Bates, age 41 of Riddleton, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



Mr. Bates was born November 24, 1979 in Carthage, TN, a son of Stephen Jackson Bates and the late Wanda Leach.



Mr. Bates is survived by Father and Step-Mother; Stephen and Lisa Bates of Pleasant Shade, TN. Son; Camren Scott Bates of Corbin, KY. Sisters; Amanda (James) Walker of Pleasant Shade, TN, and Emily Bates of Pleasant Shade, TN. Nephew; Kaleb Walker of Pleasant Shade, TN. Nieces; Kinley Walker and Kaitie Walker both of Pleasant Shade, TN.



Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11AM at the Carthage Church of God.



Family and friends will gather just prior to the 11AM service at the church.



Christopher’s family request memorial donations in his memory be made to Bass Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

