Obit – Mrs. Margaret Louise Williams Maxwell

Mrs. Margaret Louise Williams Maxwell, age 72 of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.



Mrs. Maxwell was born January 11, 1949 in Smith County, TN, a daughter of the late Walter Williams Sr. and Lola Roberts Williams. She was also preceded in death by Siblings; Ralph Williams and Walter Williams Jr. She married J. C. Maxwell on February 17, 1968 he preceded her in death on December 12, 2020. Mrs. Maxwell worked for The Welsh Co, Meritor and later for Federal Mogul in Smithville until she retired. Mrs. Maxwell was a member of the Jared Missionary Baptist Church.



Mr. Maxwell is survived by Children; Chris (Terri) Maxwell of Chestnut Mound, TN, Rita (Jesse) Waggoner of South Carthage, TN, J.C. Maxwell, Jr., of Elmwood, TN, and Bobby (Sherry) Maxwell of Smithville, TN. Grandchildren; Axzairia Ryan, Ariel Maxwell, Makayla Maxwell, April Maxwell, Mary Waggoner (Sam) Brugman, Deanna Maxwell, John Waggoner, Christy Alcorn, and Colby Alcorn (Maxwell). Two great-grandchildren; Brayden Hawkins and Levy Hawkins. Siblings; Eugene (Connie) Williams of Gordonsville, TN , Melvin (Shirley) Williams of Gordonsville, Tn , James (Neal) Williams of Maggart, TN , Doyle Williams of Carthage, TN , Benny (LeeAnn) Williams of Chestnut Mound, Tn , Faye (Gary) Woodard of Elmwood, TN , Denise (Terry) Kemp of Defeated, TN , Annette (Mike) Marshall of Dixon Springs, TN , and Janice (Glenn) Cowan of Chestnut Mound, TN.





Funeral Services for Mrs. Maxwell are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1PM with Marvin Waggoner officiating. Interment will follow in the Smellage Memory Gardens in the Boma Community of Putnam County, TN.



Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 11AM until 8PM and on Wednesday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

