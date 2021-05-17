Obit – Ms. Hilda Faye Hawkins

Ms. Hilda Faye Hawkins, age 84 of Donelson, died Thursday, May 13 at Tristar Summit Medical Center. She is survived by: sons, Ken Green and wife Betty of Mt. Juliet, Victor Green of Nashville; stepsons, Mike and Chris Hawkins; stepdaughter, Debbie Hawkins Gammon; brother, Bobby Williams and wife Henrietta; grandchildren, Kristina Green Stafford, Kyle Green and wife Brandi, Susan Harmon, Kathy Vandersloot and husband Doug, Kenny Gammon, Derek Hawkins, Grace Hawkins, Nathan Hawkins; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon, May 19 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Shawn Shepherd will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jimmy Carter, Jeffery Carter, Mike Sircy, Dwight Whittemore, Donnie Harbison, Frank Grigg.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only at the Carthage Chapel from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON OF CARTHAGE