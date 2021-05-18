Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Hoyal R. Crutcher Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Hoyal R. Crutcher, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Signed Julia Crutcher, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master J. Stephen Brown, Attorney 5-13-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kenneth Steven Doran Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kenneth Steven Doran, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of May, 2021. Signed Tina Bennett Doran, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 5-13-2t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE JESSICA TUBBS HOWINGTON, PLAINTIFF/WIFE VS. ADAM JEFFREY HOWINGTON, Defendant/HUSBAND NO. 2020-CV-93 ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION ________________________ In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to and the Motion and Order that has been filed in this Court, that the Defendant ADAM JEFFREY HOWINGTON’s residence cannot be proven upon diligent inquiry; and that the ordinary process of law cannot be personally served upon him. It is, therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Jacquelyn M. Scott, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 283, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, a copy of his Answer to the Complaint on or before THIRTY DAYS of the date of the last publication of this notice and also file, the original answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within THIRTY DAYS from the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. ENTERED this the 22nd day of April, 2021. Tommy Turner, Circuit Court Clerk Jacquelyn M. Scott, Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: May 20, 2021, May 27, 2021, June 3, 2021, June 10, 2021. 5-20-4t _______________________

Notice of Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of The Smith Utility District of Smith County, TN PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Smith Utility District of Smith County, Tennessee (the “District”) will meet in open and public session at the District offi ce (193 Gordonsville Hwy., Carthage) at 8:00 am, on June 2, 2021, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it, including, but not limited to, the consideration of a bond resolution authorizing the issuance of $1,200,000 Waterworks Revenue Bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to fi nance improvements and extensions to the system. This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 844101 to 844106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated. 05-20-21(2t)

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet for a Special Called Meeting on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The purpose of the meeting is to considering allowing the subdivision of the following property: Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 05-20-21(1t) No other business will be considered. The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding this matter. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering over nose and mouth until seated six feet apart and follow social distancing guidelines. 735 Jackson Avenue, Carthage Map: 054B; Grp: B; Ctrl Map: 054B; Parcel: 020.00

Public Notice Smith County Board of Education will be selling the following buses on Govdeals.com May 24, 2021-June 2, 2021. – One 2006 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 199,801 miles. – One 2006 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 197,107 miles. – One 2007 Thomas Saf-T-liner 72 passenger bus with 153,000 miles. We will also have older brake shoes, brake drums, spring kits, fuel fi lters, trans fi lters, and a few miscellaneous parts available. 05-13-21(2t)

I, Levi Adcock, have this 2005 Dodge Ram with this VIN#1D7HU18D95S106467 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-674-1044. 05-20-21(2t)

I, Robert Peoples, have this 2000 Chevy S10 Pickup with this VIN#IGCDT19W3Y8209641 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-678-4417. 05-20-21(1t)

Bid Notice The Smith County Band Boosters are selling a 2001 Blue Bird 72 Passenger school bus. We are accepting closed bids. Please contact Davey Edmaiston at (615)735-1722 for questions. 05-20-21(1t)

Request For Proposals The Substance Abuse Solutions Department of Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency is requesting proposals from individuals or organizations that have Certified Peer Recovery Specialist to work with three or four county areas. The purpose of the position is to identify individuals who are homeless and needing assistance for referral to our program. We are looking for up to 4 individuals/organizations to provide these services. Each submission will be evaluated on their qualifi cations. Sealed proposals will be received by UCHRA, 580 S. Jefferson Ave. Ste. B, Cookeville, TN 38501, at 2:00 p.m. CST, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Please mark Attn: SAS and “sealed proposal” on the outside of the envelope. For specifi cations contact Luke Eldridge, at 931-267- 6686, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. 05-20-21(1t)

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse Annex during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2021. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2021 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2021 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 30, 2021. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-20-21(1T)

Bid Notice Smith County Solid Waste is taking sealed bids for paving work to be done at fi ve convenience sites. Bids may be submitted to Smith County Solid Waste at 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. Bid opening will be held at that address on Monday, May 24th at 10:00 A.M. All bids must include grading, shaping, and paving driveways. Smith County will provide the gravel for grading and shaping. Specifi cations are as follows; Defeated Site – pave nine hundred thirty seven (937) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed New Middleton – pave one thousand three hundred fi ve (1,305) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed Helms Bend/Elmwood – pave six hundred three (603) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed Popes Hill – pave one thousand one hundred thirty nine (1,139) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed Gordonsville – pave one thousand one hundred thirty nine (1,139) square yards with three inches of compacted type B Modifi ed It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer 05-13-21(2t)