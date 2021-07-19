Obit – Mrs. Hattie Hester Branham

Mrs. Hattie Hester Branham, age 89 of the Popes Hill Community, died Wednesday afternoon, July 14 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Darlene Hackett and husband Dennis of Popes Hill; sister, Myrtle Prewett and husband Thomas of Lebanon; brother, John Hester of Lebanon; 2 foster grandsons; 1 granddaughter, Michelle Hernandez of Hendersonville.

Mrs. Branham is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted at the Ligon Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, July 18 at 1:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson and Glenn B. Ramsey will officiate. Interment in the Conatser Cemetery in Lebanon. Serving as pallbearers are: Barry Cook, Barry Cohoon, Donnie Jones, Joseph Dodd, Thomas Prewett, David Bush, Brandon Scholtens, Chris Hicks.

Visitation at Sanderson Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM; Saturday at Ligon Bobo from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and on Sunday at Ligon Bobo from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Jackson Smith Youth Camp.

Ligon Bobo Funeral Home