Obit – Ms. Ruth “Sissy Ballard” Ray

Ms. Ruth “Sissy Ballard” Ray, age 64 of Cookeville, TN, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Ms. Ray was born October 15, 1956 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Charles “Cotton” Ballard and Ruth Ella Warren Ballard. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Donnie Ballard. She attended the Knight’s Chapel Freewill Church in Cookeville, TN, and the Dillard’s Creek Community Church in Granville, TN. She loved everybody, but will especially be remembered as a very loving mother.

Ms. Ray is survived by Daughter; Christy (Michael) Houston. Son; Daniel Ray. Brother; Michael (Janice) Ballard and children; Felicia Watts and Matt Ballard. Sister-in-Laws; Tina (Robert) Brown, Tammy Smith, and Evie Dial. Brother-in-Law; David (Crystal) Ray. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Ms. Ray are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2PM with Bro. Mike Gillock officiating. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 3PM until 8PM and on Monday after 10AM until service time at 2PM.

