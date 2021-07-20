Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/22/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Garlene Eastes Burton Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Garlene Eastes Burton, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of June, 2021. Signed Lindsey Gull, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 7-15-2t

________________________

I, Destiny Heston, have this 2003 Chevy Malibu with this VIN#1G1ND52M5V6109316 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-603-5454. 07-22-21(1t)

________________________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 07-22-21(2t)

________________________

FOR SALE Smith Utility District has for sale a 2012 White F250 Ford Truck, 4×4, with 110,000 miles. Truck has a gasoline engine and will sell with the service bed or the regular pickup bed. Sale price is $22,500.00. Truck can be viewed at the office location at 193 Gordonsville Hwy, Carthage, TN, Monday – Friday, between 7:30 am and 4:00 pm. 07-15-21(2t)