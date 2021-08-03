Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/05/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Lou Armistead Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Lou Armistead, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of July, 2021. Signed Jennifer Maynard, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 7-29-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Charles Hincy Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of David Charles Hincy, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of June, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of July, 2021. Signed Margaret A. Hincy, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Laura S. Blum, Attorney 8-5-2t

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 939 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage. The meeting is open to the public. Public Notice Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage 08-05-21(1t)

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids are sought and requested for furnishing all materials, equipment, and doing all work necessary for the performance, according to specifi cations, of a contract to be let by the Town of South Carthage for the repair and paving of the following City Streets portions as marked: Sealed bids will be received either by mail or delivery at the Offi ce of the Mayor of South Carthage located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, until 4:30 p.m. central standard time, Thursday September 2, 2021. The plans, specifi cations, and form for request for bids can be examined and obtained at the Offi ce of the Mayor of South Carthage at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030 between August 9, 2021 at 8:00 am and September 2, 2021 at 4:30 pm. Bids must be made in accordance with the form of bids prepared by and obtainable from the Town of South Carthage during normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., bid will contain accompanying instructions to bidders and a copy of the specifi cations for the work. THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. ONLY BIDS FROM LICENSED AND BONDED CONTRACTORS WITH PROOF OF ADEQUATE INSURANCE WILL BE ACCEPTED. HOLLIS MULLINAX MAYOR NOTE: ANY NEEDED SEWER MANHOLE RIZERS WILL BE SUPPLIED BY THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE 1) THOMPSON LANE 2) MALONE STREET 08-05-21(2t)

I, Kevin True, am in possession of a 2004 Vantage brand truck-all VIN#LFWA1F1204JA90603 If anyone has any information on this contact me at 615-804-3126 or by mail at PO Box 9 Chestnut Mound, TN 38552 08-05-21(2t)

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will be accepting sealed bids for (2) New Ambulance Remounts. Bid Specifi cations may be requested via email at emsdirector@smithcountytn.gov, or you may call 615-735-0800 Ext. 116 to request them via email. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email or fax. Bids are due by Monday, August 9th, 2021 @ 9am, at which time they will be opened. Bids must be mailed to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be clearly marked “Ambulance Bid”. Smith County EMS has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 07-29-21(2t)

Bid Notice The Smith County Health Department and Community Health Center is taking bids to replace all fl ooring in the health department (approximately 7,141 square feet) with a commercial grade luxury vinyl tile product and new rubber cove base throughout the facility. To schedule an appointment to view the building prior to submission call Michael Railling at (931) 802-4091. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email or fax. Bids are due by Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 @ 10 am, at which time they will be opened. Bids must be mailed to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be clearly marked Health Department HVAC bid. Bids must be good for 6 months after awarding the project. Smith County has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. This Upper Cumberland Primary Care Project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $6,523,000 with 0 percentage fi nanced with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the offi cial views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov. 08-05-21(1t)

Bid Notice The Smith County Health Department and Community Health Center is accepting bids to replace 5 HVAC units. The new units will be the same tonnage as the existing units or larger. The new units will be 16 or 17 SEER units with a two-stage compressor and variable speed fan. Contractor shall install new digital thermostats with lock boxes. Contractor will install iWave air purifi ers or comparable product on all 5 new and 1 existing unit. Contractor will install a dehumidifi er and new digital thermostat that has a dehumidifi cation function on the existing unit controlling the air to the pharmacy. The contractor will be responsible for disposal and clean-up of the old units. Contractor will perform a factory start and check of system after installation. To schedule an appointment to view the system prior to submission call Michael Railling at (931) 802-4091. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email or fax. Bids are due by Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 @ 10 am, at which time they will be opened. Bids must be mailed to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be clearly marked Health Department HVAC bid. Bids must be good for 6 months after awarding the project. Smith County has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. This Upper Cumberland Primary Care Project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $6,523,000 with 0 percentage fi nanced with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the offi cial views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov. 08-05-21(1t)